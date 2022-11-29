Life-Giving Tuesday: Living donor gives part of liver, kidney to 2 strangers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On this Giving Tuesday, the ultimate gift is the gift of life. Tens of thousands of people are on waiting lists for organ transplants.

One very special donor Andrea Yochim is dedicated to saving lives and is a living organ donor times two.

"It's the most amazing thing that you can honestly choose to do," Yochim said.

The 54-year-old mother of four donated part of her liver and a kidney to two strangers.

"It's a powerful thing to be able to have an impact on someone's life in a way that was pretty easy for me," Yochim said.

Just 133 living donors in the United States have given two organs to different recipients.

Yochim learned she could donate part of her liver, while recovering from her kidney surgery.

"I was insistent that I find out who I can help," Yochim said.

She went on Facebook to offer a portion of her liver and a year later, Vietnam veteran Dennis Arnfelt received his gift of life.

"A single donor can save up to eight lives," Maureen McBride said.

The United Network for Organ Sharing or UNOS refers to Giving Tuesday as "life-giving" Tuesday. More than 100,000 people are currently waiting for an organ in the U.S.

"It's an opportunity for us to always be grateful for the many people that have made the decision to become a donor and to encourage people who have not yet made that decision to sign up," McBride said.

Yochim remains close with her recipients. She wears an infinity necklace as an 'infinite' reminder that her gift keeps on giving.



"He'll always be a part of me and his family will be...Just as I'm a part of him," said Yochim.

Andrea and her recipients are forever connected and grateful.