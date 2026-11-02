North Carolina man charged for trying to ring Liberty Bell, federal prosecutors say

A man and a woman allegedly targeted and tampered with the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia earlier this year, according to federal prosecutors.

Sean Gerlach of Fairview, North Carolina, and Dawn Hawa of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, are charged with alleged incidents from May 16, 2026, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said in a news release Monday.

Gerlach was charged with tampering with a property in a national park and trespassing. Hawa, who also goes by Dawn Benitez, was charged with vandalism of property in a national park.

Prosecutors allege Gerlach and Hawa visited the Liberty Bell within the Independence National Historic Park on May 16.

Court documents allege Gerlach jumped over a barrier protecting the Liberty Bell and pushed it "with significant force multiple times, causing it to sway back and forth multiple times."

Gerlach allegedly admitted to trying to ring the Liberty Bell in an interview with FBI agents on July 23, according to court documents.

Hawa was with Gerlach and allegedly flicked an "oily substance over the barrier toward the Liberty Bell," court documents allege. The substance struck the bell and the surrounding areas, according to court documents. It's unclear what the oily substance was.

Federal prosecutors said Gerlach faces up to one year in prison and Hawa faces up to six months in prison.