Leonard Abramson, Philadelphia philanthropist who sponsored major cancer research and care, dies at 93

Penn Medicine is mourning the loss of Leonard Abramson, "a true friend" and major philanthropist who supported cancer research and care, particularly in the Philadelphia region.

Abramson died July 4 at the age of 93, according to a local funeral home. He and his late wife, Madlyn, are the namesake of Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. As of 2020, the Abramsons had donated more than $140 million to support cancer research.

The Abramsons were responsible for funding endowed professorships in oncology and other fields, along with research and care programs across the health system.

"Leonard's life is an inspiring example of what can be achieved with a combination of vision, determination, and compassion. His legacy is vast, but for us at Penn Medicine, his name will always be synonymous with hope," Penn Medicine said in a statement.

The late Leonard Abramson (left) and Madlyn Abramson pose on the red carpet at the Philly Fights Cancer gala on Nov. 10, 2018. The couple are the namesake of the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine. Leonard died July 4, 2026 at the age of 93. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

The couple also contributed to cancer research hospitals in the Jupiter, Florida, area and several Jewish organizations and educational groups.

Leonard Abramson was born in 1932 in the city's Strawberry Mansion section, and eventually drove a taxi cab to fund his pharmacy degree from the University of the Sciences.

Abramson got his big break in business in 1975 when he founded U.S. Healthcare, one of the first health maintenance organizations. He sold it to Aetna in 1996.

"Leonard and Madlyn's legacy lives on in that work every day—in the patients we care for, the discoveries we pursue, and the hope made possible through their generosity," Penn Medicine's statement says.