Fire at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, prompts evacuations

Crews are battling a fire at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Health are on the scene. Patients at the hospital are being evacuated.

"Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians," Shapiro said. "Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight."

According to CBS affiliate WYOU, it's unclear if anyone has been injured because of the fire.

It's also not known how the fire started.