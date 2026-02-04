Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, prompts evacuations

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Crews are battling a fire at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night. 

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Health are on the scene. Patients at the hospital are being evacuated. 

lehigh-valley-hospital-fire-020426-frame-108.jpg
Crews are battling a fire at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night. CBS affiliate WYOU

"Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians," Shapiro said. "Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight."

According to CBS affiliate WYOU, it's unclear if anyone has been injured because of the fire.

It's also not known how the fire started.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue