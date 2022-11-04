Watch CBS News
Hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley school sends 39 to hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- Thirty nine people were sent to the hospital after a hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School in Northampton County on Friday. 

The seventh through 12th grade building was evacuated and school was dismissed early. 

When first responders arrived around noon, some staff and students said they didn't feel well. 

The cause of the incident is still not known. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 4:07 PM

