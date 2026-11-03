LeBron James takes a sip of wine after crashing into Philadelphia 76ers fan

At 41 years old and still playing at an elite level, some might say LeBron James is aging like a fine wine.

Well, maybe having some wine during Monday's contest helped his game, too.

After coming up empty on a fast break, James crashed into a Philadelphia 76ers fan behind the basket and took a a sip of the fan's wine during Philadelphia's 126-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

"I crashed into him, spilled some of his wine," James said after posting 15 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. "So I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was alright."

There were laughs all around at the end of the answer, a sign of how things have been going for James since he decided to join the 76ers in July. He and the 76ers are having a lot of fun right now. And why not? They won their fourth straight game on Monday to improve their Eastern Conference-leading record to 7-1.

James started alongside the star-studded 76ers lineup with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Jaylen Brown. All scored in double figures on Monday night, with Maxey leading the way with 26 points.

It seemed like some, um, celebrating was in order — even if in-game. A toast to a good decision? To another win? To having fun? Maybe to all of it?

"It's a long marathon, and if you don't find ways to have fun throughout — even though you're working, even though you're locked in — it can wear on you," James said.