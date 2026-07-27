Cheesesteaks, cookies and ribs. How Philadelphia staples are honoring LeBron James

A new cheesesteak order at Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia is paying tribute to LeBron James.

"The King James" cheesesteak includes Cooper Sharp, onions and cheese whiz. The Philly staple renamed the order to pay tribute to James soon after he announced he was signing with the Sixers.

"Welcome to Philadelphia, LeBron," Frank Olivieri, the owner of Pat's King of Steaks, said.

Other Philly businesses are joining in on the fun, too.

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse in Northeast Philadelphia is now offering James free ribs for life. Isgro Pastries in South Philadelphia created LeBron-themed cookies.

Honeygrow is another business that offered James a freebie. Before signing, the restaurant posted that it would give him a free stir-fry if he signed with the team. The company later reacted to the news by joining the viral Netflix documentary trend on social media.

James has yet to accept the offer, but Honeygrow still decided to do a giveaway.

"We offered up 23 free stir-frys that day and we will probably do it a couple more times, so pay attention to social, and you will get stir fry on us," Todd Miller, the senior vice president of marketing at Honeygrow, said.

From cheesesteaks to stir fry, Sixers Nation is now hoping James is hungry on and off the court.