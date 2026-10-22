2 decades before he joined the Sixers, LeBron James made headlines in Philadelphia

LeBron James is back in Philadelphia — this time as a Sixer. But his connection to the city began nearly 24 years ago, when he was still a high school star.

On Dec. 22, 2002, James and his alma mater St. Vincent–St. Mary High School faced Strawberry Mansion at the Palestra.

It was a game that featured Philly's best high school team, with star Maureece Rice chasing Wilt Chamberlain's career scoring record, and the 6-foot-8, 18-year-old James, the No. 1-ranked high school prospect in the country.

Jeremy Treatman organized the game after watching James play in a tournament in Delaware.

"I think I just saw somebody as good as, if not better than Kobe," Treatman recalled telling Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer.

Left, a young LeBron James plays at the Palestra for the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish of Akron, Ohio. Right, James shoots at the Sixers' season opener at Madison Square Garden. AP Photo/Getty Images

Treatman had been an assistant coach at Lower Merion during Kobe Bryant's high school career. He said he knew Philadelphia had to see James play.

"All you had to do was see him play once and you knew he was going to be an NBA superstar," Treatman said.

The Palestra game sold out. Treatman says the crowd was so large that about 1,000 more people got inside.

James put up 28 points with eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals in an 85-47 rout of Strawberry Mansion.

Allen Iverson was reportedly in attendance.

James mentioned the Palestra game at the late-September press conference where he was introduced as a Philadelphia 76er.

James said he was excited to be on the receiving end of the positive energy Philly fans can give, noting that as a visitor, the fans are like another adversary.

"It's been like, OK, we respect the way you play the game because we know the game and we know the history of the game and we've seen so many players play. But we hate you, you know like, you're not with us and we hate you. But I love that, I actually really thrive under that circumstance," James said.

"I actually came here in high school as well and played at the Palestra my senior year. And it was that same type of atmosphere, you know. Happy to be on this side, though."

Now, decades later, James is making his Sixers home debut Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavilers.