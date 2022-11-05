Watch CBS News
Local News

Last lunar eclipse before 2025 happens on Election Day

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Last lunar eclipse before 2025 on Election Day
Last lunar eclipse before 2025 on Election Day 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Something special is happening next Tuesday but it has nothing to do with election day. It will be your last chance to see a total lunar eclipse until 2025. 

The celestial event happens during a full moon; when the earth, moon and sun line up so that the earth blocks the moon from the sun's light.  

It is also known as a blood moon because the moon can appear in varying shades of red as the earth casts a shadow on it.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 9:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.