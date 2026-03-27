This South Jersey basketball coach has been developing next generation of ballers for over half a century

A high school basketball coach in New Jersey has been making a difference and working hard to develop the next generation of ballers for over half a century.

Atlantic City native Larry DiGiovanni started coaching basketball when he was 21 years old.

Almost 56 years later, just shy of 77 years old, he is still coaching the game he loves.

"I get a lot of exercise," DiGiovanni, the head girls' basketball coach at Atlantic County Institute of Technology, said. "Both in my mind and physically. Being around the kids keeps you young."

DiGiovanni is currently coaching girls' basketball at ACIT, having first coached girls at Brigantine North Middle School.

"I went down to the gym," he said, "and there were three girls practicing. I was sold."

DiGiovanni took middle school girls and went on a 71-game win streak over five years, including ten division championships.

"If you build a culture and a tradition," DiGiovanni said, "then kids want to be part of that."

He brings that same energy to ACIT with even more passion than coaches half his age.

"It's unbelievable," ACIT junior point guard Lydia Long said. "That drive and that energy. He brings it every day."

The only thing he's been unsuccessful at? Trying numerous times to step away from the game.

"They always say, 'You'll be back,'" DiGiovanni said. "And I say, 'No, I'm going to the golf course. But you can't dribble a golf ball. It always came down to do you want the ball that you can dribble or hit?"

DiGiovanni is an expert at creating a buy-in of belief.

"Thank you for always believing in us when we don't always believe in ourselves," junior guard Imani Muhammad said.

The results paid off on the hardwood last season as the Red Hawks won the division championship.

"He watches film and does his scouting reports," Long said. "He works so hard. Last season, we were able to just give that work right back to him."

The most important thing for DiGiovanni is the lessons taught on and off the court.

"Every day, this is your classroom," DiGiovanni said. "Just like math, just like science, and hopefully you learn character."

"I learn that if you're doing the right things, then other people will follow," junior forward Jadyn Clinkscale said.

How would DiGiovanni describe his hometown hustle?

"Take where I grew up, in Atlantic City and the South Jersey area, build it up and provide energy into anything that you do," DiGiovanni said.

DiGiovanni is providing generations with the foundation of success, one bucket at a time. He has coached both boys and girls at five high schools in his career.

If you know of an athlete or coach that you want to see on Hometown Hustle, you can email Krystle Rich at hometownhustle@cbs.com.