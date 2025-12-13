Large fire damages apartment building in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

A large fire ripped through an apartment building in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

The fire broke out just after 8:15 p.m. at One Maryland Circle apartments in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

Video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows firefighters battling heavy flames in an apartment unit, with thick smoke pouring from the building. The footage also shows noticeable damage to the building from the fire.

Firefighters battle flames in an apartment building in Whitehall Township, Pa. CBS News Philadelphia

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is unclear if anyone was displaced or injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.