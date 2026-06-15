How sourdough bread helped Lapstone & Hammer's U.S. Soccer World Cup collaboration apparel line

With the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in town, a local company is showing its soccer style with a special apparel line.

Lapstone & Hammer in Philadelphia is collaborating with the U.S. men's national soccer team ahead of the World Cup.

"We were chosen to represent Philadelphia to directly collaborate with the men's national team to create a capsule collection that embodied the city, that the Lapstone aesthetic," Lapstone & Hammer founder Brian Nadav said.

Lapstone & Hammer was selected as one of only 11 designers across North America to highlight the evolution of soccer through apparel.

Nadav, a Philly native, took the job seriously.

"We took a lifestyle approach. You'll see very Americana-inspired," Nadav said. "We have streetwear flavor with oversized graphics. Representing vintage signs that we found. This has been over two and a half years in the works."

CBS News Philadelphia

Over that time, Nadav searched for inspiration in every corner … and oven?

"We envisioned being able to dip a soccer ball in ink and kick it into the garment to create an all-over printed version," Nadav said.

"After much trial and error, the soccer ball itself was not a good stamp," Nadav said. "How can we get an authentic look as if the ball was kicked and splattered on there? What became the inspiration and what was most 3D was sourdough. So, we have baking culture and soccer culture and streetwear culture all meshing. So, all of these forces together, for us, an absolute honor to represent the city of Philadelphia and represent Team USA."