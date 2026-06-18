From Valley Forge Mustard to Village Tavern Blue, this Pennsylvania paint factory colors American history

When it comes to paint and varnish, Laney Landis is the local expert.

There are some 100 different colors to choose from on the shelves at Laney's Old Village Paints, including Valley Forge Mustard, Rittenhouse Ivory and Village Tavern Blue.

"We still make it the old-fashioned way. We make every color in a batch from start to finish, like 500 or a thousand gallons of each color," Landis said.

Landis is the president of this long-standing family-owned business. The company started in 1816. For years, it was located where the Philadelphia Mint stands today. It then moved to Norristown, Allentown and finally Green Lane.

"Most companies, they prioritize price and then quality," Landis said. "We prioritize quality and then price. So we may not be for every Tom, Dick and Harry, but our customers won't let us go."

The family business specializes in historic restoration. Their résumé is impressive.

"These are the colors for Independence Park that we made," Landis said, pointing to an array of hues.

Landis is practically a one-woman operation inside the Montgomery County warehouse. She has a small team that helps here, while manufacturing takes place in North Jersey.

Landis wouldn't have it any other way. In her words, this is all she ever wanted to do. She hopes the business continues on for decades to come.