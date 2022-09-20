Eagles' Lane Johnson says communication, being honest are key factors when seeking mental health guidance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's always good day after an Eagles win. And while Eagles fans soak in their team's 2-0 start to the season, offensive lineman Lane Johnson has a message for anyone going through a bad day, or struggling with their mental health.

Lane Johnson has become an advocate for mental health awareness since opening up about his own struggles last year. During an interview with Fan Duel TV's newly launched Up and Adams Show, which is hosted by Kay Adams, Johnson talked about the resources that help him and the importance of being open.

"It's really about adapting and learning more about yourself, that's what I ultimately do, is learn more about myself and became better at the end of it... really in a good head space. Talking to people, the younger generation is just a new dynamic that kids face these days. I think talking and being open with people is the best remedy.

Aside from seeing sports psychologists and therapists, John says it's really about communication, learning more about yourself, and breaking down the walls you might have built up.

"Being prideful about stuff, it's really about communication and being honest with yourself," Johnson said, "I feel like a man can be very stubborn, I speak for myself, I can be stubborn. Sometimes it's hard for us to fully express ourselves. Learning to do that and being open with your teammates I feel like is the best thing."

You can watch part of Johnson's interview on the Up and Adams Show in the tweet listed below.

“It’s really about adapting and learning more about yourself… I think talking and being open with people is the best remedy.”@LaneJohnson65 opens up about his journey with mental health and shares the resources he used to help him. ⁰⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/o21RKjqV8V — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 20, 2022

Last October, Johnson took a two-week leave from the team to address his mental health struggles. After rejoining the team, he spoke about his journey on social media.

"I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the past two weeks," Johnson tweeted. "I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I've worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I've dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you're reading this and struggling, please know that you're not alone. I'm excited to rejoin my teammates & coaches. I'm grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world."

In recent years, athletes across the nation have started opening up about mental health, encouraging anyone who is going through any struggles to reach out and seek help in order to take control of their lives and bring happiness back to them.