Eagles players Devon Allen, Patrick Johnson wearing cleats to support "Girls on the Run"

While the Philadelphia Eagles have become famous for the "Brotherly Shove" on the field, the team is partnering with nonprofit Girls on the Run Philadelphia to give its participants a "sisterly push."

When the Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, wide receiver Devon Allen and linebacker Patrick Johnson will both wear cleats to support Girls on the Run Philadelphia, part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" program.

Girls on the Run is a sports-based youth develop program that uses running to help build confidence and self esteem in girls in 3rd through 8th grade.

"It means a lot to us," Executive Director Colleen Kelly Howard said. "The Eagles have been great partners... they have done so much to elevate girls in sports in our community and we are really grateful to be able to partner with them and all the other great causes they're supporting in the community."

On Sunday morning, Girls on the Run also hosted its 21st biannual 5K race at the Philadelphia Navy Yard with more than 800 participants to celebrate the end of the fall season.

"It's been really awesome to watch the development over the years," Howard told CBS Philadelphia ahead of the 5K. "We've had the event at the Navy Yard for years now and every year the lawn behind me gets fuller and fuller."

Representatives from Girls on the Run will also be at the Linc as one of three local nonprofits chosen for the Community RedZone program. GOTR will be honored during an in-stadium feature ahead of kickoff at 4:25 p.m.