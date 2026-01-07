1 killed in crash involving horse and buggy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police say

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a horse and buggy in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Strasburg Road in Salisbury Township, state police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Strasburg Road, or Rt. 741, near Hoover Road, is closed in both directions, PennDOT says.

PSP said the Lancaster Patrol Unit, Troop J Forensic Services Unit and Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists Unit are on scene investigating the crash.