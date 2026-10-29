Man shot in West Philadelphia was likely innocent bystander, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in West Philadelphia Thursday evening, police said.

The man was shot in the head near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue around 5:15 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Capt. Shaun Butts said.

The suspected shooter fled eastbound on Lancaster Avenue. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a red heart on the back, blue socks and black and white New Balance sneakers. Six other people were seen running with the alleged shooter, according to Butts.

Investigators believe the victim was an innocent bystander, Butts said. Police have obtained video from the scene.

No one has been arrested.