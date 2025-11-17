New Jersey man charged with murdering girlfriend and leaving her body in Pennsylvania, officials say

A 36-year-old Trenton, New Jersey, man was charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend and leaving her body inside a car in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials said Monday.

Lamont Truitt was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree carjacking and other offenses in the killing of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Alyssia Murphy.

Mercer County officials said the shooting happened Sunday just before 6 a.m. in Trenton in the area of Coolidge Avenue.

Officials said that Murphy and her friend, a 25-year-old woman, were inside a silver Toyota Camry when Truitt approached the car. Truitt then started arguing with Murphy, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, according to officials.

Truitt carjacked the Toyota Camry and drove away, officials said. The 25-year-old woman was able to exit the car. She was found by police and taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to her leg.

Officials said that officers also received a report of a woman shot multiple times by a man who fled in a silver four-door vehicle, but they weren't able to find the shooting scene.

Hours later, Lower Makefield Township Police found Murphy dead inside the Toyota Camry in the area of East Ferry Road and the Delaware Canal in Bucks County, officials said.

Truitt turned himself in to authorities Sunday, officials said. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to detain him pending trial.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

Death investigation in Bucks County

Not far from where Lower Makefield Township Police found Murphy, Pennsylvania State Police said a man was found dead in Falls Township, Bucks County, Saturday.

State police said the man was found on Saturday on the canal path of the 8000 block of Woodside Drive after a passerby alerted authorities. State police identified the man as Robert Kowalski. He was found in ankle deep water, according to state police.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death, state police said.