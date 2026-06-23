A Chester chef known for feeding the homeless had his kitchen destroyed. Now, he's asking for help.

A Chester chef known for feeding homeless residents and families in need is asking for help after a storm toppled a large tree onto his outdoor kitchen, halting a mission he has carried out for years.

Lamont Harris, a Navy veteran and community volunteer, said he and others heard a loud crash Monday night as severe weather moved through the area.

"The next thing we know, we heard this large crash, boom," Harris said.

For years, Harris has used an outdoor kitchen on his property to prepare meals for people facing food insecurity throughout Chester. He said the work is about more than providing food.

"I'm just a disabled veteran doing my thing, just giving back to the community," Harris said. "I suffer from PTSD and depression. And this is how I manage it, by cooking."

Now facing thousands of dollars in damage, Lamont Harris said his biggest concern is not the loss of the kitchen, but the people who depend on the meals he provides. CBS News Philadelphia

The storm changed that in an instant when a large tree in his backyard fell onto the outdoor kitchen and damaged multiple nearby homes.

Now facing thousands of dollars in damage, Harris said his biggest concern is not the loss of the kitchen, but the people who depend on the meals he provides.

"Sometimes I'm the only meal they get, and how can I go to bed full and know that my neighbor's hungry?" Harris said.

The damage extended beyond Harris' property. The fallen tree struck three neighboring homes, including the house next door, where the tree crashed through the kitchen.

One of the home's residents, who identified himself as Manny and asked not to appear on camera, said he had been cooking in the kitchen moments before the ceiling collapsed.

"It literally sounded like an earthquake, but like if the whole house just shattered," Manny said. "The whole house actually shook during this time."

He believes he narrowly avoided getting seriously hurt.

"If I would've just stood in the kitchen a little bit longer, I would've probably been crushed," he said.

Manny said the tree went through the roof, leaving him and his partner facing repair costs of more than $10,000 while trying to keep their family safe.

"It was scary because at this time, I don't have that kind of money," he said. "Right now, I just want my family to be safe most and foremost."

Despite the destruction, the neighbors said they are grateful that no one was injured. They're hoping the community that Harris has spent years serving will now rally around him.

"It's very heartbreaking because he does feed the homeless; he does a lot for this community," Manny said.

"I usually don't ask, but I'm asking now," Harris said. "They say a closed mouth doesn't get fed, so I'm asking now."

Harris is hoping to get donations through his social media accounts to rebuild after the storm damage.