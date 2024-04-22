Jason Kelce receives wooden replica of Philadelphia Eagles' stadium as retirement gift from wife Kylie

Jason Kelce explains how he lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce received a wooden replica of Lincoln Financial Field as a retirement gift from his wife, Kylie.

The design of the Linc includes Jason Kelce's accolades, including his six First-Team All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowls and Super Bowl victory in the 2017 season. It's framed and can be hung up on a wall.

The wooden replica of the Linc was made by designer, Dana Theobald, a Savannah, Georgia, based artist and woodworker. According to her website, she focuses on how the beauty of sports and architecture unites people across the globe. Each stadium she designs is made up of mini wood pieces.

"A project that is so special to me and that I'm very excited to share," Theobald wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much @kykelce for commissioning me to make @jason.kelce's retirement gift of Lincoln Financial Field. It was truly an honor 💚🖤🦅"

With Jason Kelce mulling retirement over the last several seasons with the Eagles, Kylie Kelce had been planning the gift for quite some time.

"I messaged @danatheo.designs TWO years ago," Kylie Kelce wrote on her Instagram story. "She came up with this beautiful design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and [Jason's] final list of accolades."

Jason Kelce, who recently lost his Super Bowl ring, officially announced his retirement from the NFL in March with an emotional speech that recapped his entire career in Philadelphia.