Is Kyle Schwarber playing today? Philadelphia Phillies slugger out of lineup vs. Washington Nationals

Kyle Schwarber is out of the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup Wednesday for a second straight day against the Washington Nationals.

Schwarber was scratched minutes before Tuesday's game with lower back tightness.

Schwarber, who signed a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, is having a monster 2026 season. He leads MLB with 29 home runs; Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros are the next closest with 25 apiece.

Schwarber is slashing .252/.365/.594 with a .959 OPS and a team-high 52 RBIs. He's on pace for 59 home runs, which would top his career-high 56 last season and break Ryan Howard's single-season franchise record of 58.

Without Schwarber in the lineup Tuesday, the Phillies rallied and scored eight runs in the ninth inning to beat the Nationals, 14-9.

Edmundo Sosa, who replaced Schwarber in the lineup, homered in the win and had a two-run double. Brandon Marsh's two-run home run tied the game, and then Bryson Stott's three-run homer gave the Phillies the lead in the ninth as they were down to their final out.

On Wednesday vs. the Nationals, Bryce Harper will be the Phillies' designated hitter and Alec Bohm will play first base. Sosa will play at third base.

The series finale between the Phillies and Nationals will be on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m.