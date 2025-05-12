Phillies' Kyle Schwarber isn't focused on his on-base streak, despite inching closer to Mike Schmidt's record

The on-base streak wasn't in Kyle Schwarber's mind. That is, until it became noticeable every time Schwarber stepped up to the plate.

For a player who likes to keep his focus on the current at bat like Schwarber, it's tough to ignore.

"I'm not really trying to do much about it," Schwarber said following the Phillies' 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Monday. "It is what it is. If I get on base again, I get on base. If I don't, I don't. I'm just trying to go up there, take a quality at bat and go from there."

Schwarber did extend his on-base streak to 47 games with a single in the sixth, the highlight of a Phillies loss in which they finished 1-of-7 with runners in scoring position. He is one game away from tying Bobby Abreu for the third-longest on-base streak by a Phillies player in the modern era (48 games).

The on-base streak has been a culmination of the improvements Schwarber has made at the plate. His single came off Cardinals left-handed starter Matthew Liberatore, a pitcher Schwarber didn't have a hit against in 10 previous at bats.

In the past, Schwarber would have immensely struggled against Liberatore. Over the past two seasons, Schwarber is hitting .304 against left-handed pitchers with 19 home runs and 51 RBI in 263 at bats. Schwarber has a .415 OBP and a .966 OPS against left-handed pitchers since the start of last season.

Schwarber credits his work with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long in 2021, when the pair were with the Washington Nationals, for his success. Long has been with the Phillies since Schwarber arrived in 2022, and the pair keeps working on ways to improve.

"You try to get to that point where you make it just a pitcher," Schwarber said. "You don't view it left-left, right-right, whatever it is. You just view yourself as hitting. You kinda wanna take the stigma away from that."

Schwarber is having an even better year against left-handed pitchers in 2025 than he did in 2024, hitting .321 with seven home runs, 13 RBI, and a 1.220 OPS against them this season. In 2024, Schwarber hit .300 with 12 home runs, 38 RBI and an .898 OPS.

As even-keeled a player as they come, that has been Schwarber's biggest advantage since adjusting his game over the last two seasons. Schwarber has been a good hitter, but has taken that part of his game to another level.

Taking things day-by-day has served him well. Schwarber is a ways away from Ted Williams' record 84-game on base streak — or Joe DiMaggio's 73-game streak. Mike Schmidt, who has the Phillies' modern-day record of 56 consecutive games of getting on base, is in sight.

No matter what transpires from this streak, Schwarber's approach remains the same.

"I've always been trying to have the game plans to process, right?" Schwarber said. "You're gonna take what you have that day. Some days it's gonna work out and some days it doesn't."