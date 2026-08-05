Kyle Schwarber honors veterans before Phillies game: "It was just amazing"

For lifelong Phillies fan and Air Force veteran Holly Beckes, getting a custom jersey signed by Kyle Schwarber was the latest in a year filled with memorable moments at the ballpark.

But the opportunity carried a deeper meaning for the Bucks County native, whose journey to Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday came after years of hardship — and help from an organization she credits with saving her life.

Beckes was among a group of area veterans who met Schwarber as his nonprofit, Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes, teamed up with the Veterans Multi-Service Center, or VMC, for a day recognizing veterans and learning more about the services available to those in need.

"I served for the United States Air Force from 1995 till 2013," Beckes said.

After leaving active duty, Beckes said she struggled. By 2018, she said she was dealing with substance use, an unhealthy relationship and housing instability.

"I was pretty much on the streets," Beckes said.

She eventually turned to the Veterans Multi-Service Center in Philadelphia for help.

"They housed me, they got me my first full-time job out of the military," Beckes said. "They got me an apartment and they paid for it the first nine months. They got me back on my feet."

Beckes said she turned to VMC again in 2022 when she needed treatment for substance use. The organization helped find a rehabilitation program with an available bed within days, she said.

Now, Beckes said she has been sober for more than four years.

"It's all because of the Veterans Multi-Service Center," she said. "They helped save my life."

The nonprofit works with veterans at or below the poverty line, helping them find housing, employment and job training and connect with Department of Veterans Affairs benefits. It also assists with immediate needs, including food.

VMC Executive Director Joe Brooks said the organization provides about 80,000 free meals each year at its Philadelphia headquarters. About 60% of VMC employees are veterans themselves, he said.

On Wednesday, Schwarber visited VMC's headquarters in Old City, where he toured the facility, spoke with veterans and learned more about its programs.

Later, Schwarber hosted veterans at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies game, giving them a private tour and spending time talking with the group.

Brooks said the time Schwarber spent with veterans was particularly meaningful because many of the people VMC serves can feel overlooked.

"So many of our veterans feel unseen," Brooks said. "And to have somebody like Kyle Schwarber not just see them, but talk to them, take time — he's a busy guy, it's a game day."

Brooks said Schwarber's visit showed a commitment beyond simply providing financial support.

"When Kyle Schwarber showed up, that said something," Brooks said. "This isn't just about pictures, this isn't just about writing a check. He wanted to know and understand what the nonprofit does."

Schwarber and his wife, Paige, founded Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes to support police officers, firefighters, military personnel and their families. The organization says it has raised more than $1 million to support wellness, education and other critical needs.

For Beckes, Wednesday was another chance to connect two important parts of her life: the Phillies team she has followed for years and the organization she credits with helping her rebuild.

"It was just amazing," she said. "I'm going to carry this for the rest of my life."