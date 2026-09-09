Kyle Schwarber slugs grand slam for MLB-leading 44th homer in Phillies' wild comeback win over Astros

Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam for his majors-leading 44th home run, Trea Turner also homered and the Philadelphia Phillies overcame two deficits to beat the Houston Astros 11-7 on Wednesday night.

The Phillies' offense masked a shaky performance from starter Cristopher Sanchez (17-5), who got his NL-leading victory despite allowing six runs on 10 hits in six innings.

Schwarber connected on a 3-2 sweeper from reliever A.J. Blubaugh to cap a six-run sixth inning. It was Schwarber's 10th career grand slam and his fourth home run in the last five games.

Turner had a pair of hits, including a solo homer, off of Astros starter Hunter Brown. Turner also had a single and stole a base to get into scoring position before scoring on a two-run single by Bryce Harper in the third, an inning in which the Phillies erased an early 4-0 deficit by scoring four of their own.

Luis Arraez, Edmundo Sosa and Bryan De La Cruz also had RBIs for Philadelphia.

Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith each hit two-run homers for Houston, and Yordan Alvarez had an RBI double.

LHP Bryan King (2-5) took the loss in relief for Houston. He didn't record an out and allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits.

Jose Altuve became just the second Astros player to record 2,500 career hits when he doubled off Sanchez in the third. He joined Craig Biggio, who is Houston's all-time hit leader (3,060). Altuve and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman are the only active players with at least 2,500.

Astros RHP Cristian Javier (2-5, 5.98) was set to start the series finale against Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler (12-5, 3.23) on Thursday.