Schwarber homers twice, Sánchez strikes out 10 as Philadelphia Phillies finish sweep of Rockies

Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, including the 250th of his career, Cristopher Sánchez pitched six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep with a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Trea Turner homered, doubled and singled for the Phillies, who moved a season-best three games over .500. Philadelphia has won 13 of its last 15 against the Rockies.

"There are nights where you have to battle and play small ball, and there are nights like tonight," Turner said. "Tonight was fun."

Ezequiel Tovar had three hits and drove in two runs for Colorado, which dropped to 4-15 — tied with Miami for the worst record in the NL.

Schwarber blasted his milestone shot 432 feet leading off the first inning against Ryan Feltner (1-2). He went deep again in the sixth, driving a 94 mph fastball from Peter Lambert off the facing of the second deck in right field, 411 feet from home plate, to make it 7-1.

The Philadelphia slugger is happy to clear the fence, but isn't focused on milestones.

"I think they mean a little more when it's done and you're on the couch watching baseball," Schwarber said.

Sánchez (1-2) recovered from a shaky first inning to strike out 10 and walk one while allowing five hits. Colorado's lone run against the lefty was unearned.

José Alvarado pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

The game was played on a cool, misty night that felt much colder than the game-time temperature of 60 degrees.

Colorado pulled within one with five runs in the eighth off Gregory Soto and Jeff Hoffman. All five runs were charged to Soto, who gave up three singles and two walks to six batters. Tovar's two-run single off Hoffman made it 7-6, but the right-hander got Brenton Doyle to line out sharply to right to end the threat.

"That's our group. That doesn't surprise me," Rockies manager Bud Black said of the near comeback. "This is a great group of competitors. We're falling short right now. But they won't melt. They'll keep fighting and these things will turn."

The Rockies scored first for just the second time this season on Elias Díaz's RBI groundout in the first.

But the Phillies answered with four runs in the bottom half. Turner followed Schwarber's drive to right with a solo shot to left. J.T. Realmuto added an RBI single and Alec Bohm an RBI double.

"I thought we really swung the bats good tonight," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. "It was a good night offensively."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Placed OF/INF Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain. The 32-year-old Bryant missed the last three games after crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch in Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The move was retroactive to April 14. The Rockies recalled outfielder Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Bryant's place.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado returns home to play Seattle on Friday, with Rockies RHP Dakota Hudson (0-3, 4.15) facing Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (1-2, 7.98).

Phillies: After an off day, the Phillies open a three-game home series against the White Sox on Friday with Philadelphia RHP Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 1.80) opposing Chicago LHP Garrett Crochet (1-2, 3.57).