Kyle McCord, Ohio State QB and St. Joe's Prep product, in NCAA transfer portal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Ohio State quarterback and St. Joseph's Prep product Kyle McCord entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Monday, the first-day undergraduate football players could do so.

McCord, the Buckeyes' season-long starter, was the biggest name in the portal.

McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starter's job in the preseason and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Two of the interceptions came in the 30-24 loss to Michigan on Nov. 25.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was non-committal Sunday when asked if the junior quarterback would play in the Buckeyes' game against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

McCord's best moment came when he led Ohio State's 65-yard drive for the winning touchdown as time ran out in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame in September.

"I think he's a good quarterback, I do," Day said. "After every year, you evaluate everything and try to figure out what to do next. But I think there was a lot of progress made this year."

McCord's teammate, running back Evan Porter, also entered the portal. Porter appeared in four games.

Warner also in portal

Joining McCord in the transfer portal is Temple University quarterback E.J. Warner, who announced last week he was transferring.

Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, said on X, "I am forever grateful to Temple University, Coach Drayton, and Coach Landsdorf for the opportunity they gave me to pursue my dream of playing college football. Knowing the belief they had in me and wanting to help them bring back the winning ways of Temple football is what makes this so tough."