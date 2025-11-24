Pennsylvania man charged in son's death years after abusing him as infant, police say

An Allentown, Pennsylvania, man was charged in his son's death after he died from injuries suffered in 2012, more than 10 years later, officials said.

The Bensalem Township Police Department arrested and charged Kyle Hinkle, 38, with criminal homicide in connection with the death of his son, who initially suffered the injuries when he was an infant in 2012. He was also charged with third-degree murder, police said.

Hinkle was charged with abusing his son when he was an infant in 2012, when he lived in Bensalem, Bucks County.

In October 2012, police said Hinke's 3-month-old infant son was diagnosed with bleeding in the brain and retinal hemorrhages. The 3-month-old was eventually taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia to be treated, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. A child protection program doctor said the injuries were caused by "significant force consistent with abusive head trauma."

Hinkle later admitted to the abuse and said that he shook his son multiple times on Oct. 12, 2012, saying he was unable to stop the child from crying, and he didn't support the 3-month-old's head. Hinkle was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to two years in prison, with an additional three years of supervised parole/probation.

In August 2024, Bensalem police said that Pennsylvania State Police told them that Hinkle's son died at the age of 11 in Westmoreland County. An autopsy revealed his cause of death was due to complications of blunt force trauma in the 2012 case.

Hinkle was taken into custody by police at his workplace in Allentown Monday. He was arraigned and is being held on $2 million bail.