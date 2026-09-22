Krispy Kreme truck stolen outside Royal Farms gas station in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Just hours after a beef heist in South Philadelphia, police are investigating the theft of a Krispy Kreme truck in the city's Frankford neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a white 2023 GMC was stolen around 5:00 a.m. from the parking lot of a Royal Farms gas station on the 2500 block of Church Street.

The driver was able to track the vehicle to the 1300 block of East Erie Avenue in Kensington, where police located and recovered it, police said.

An unknown quantity of doughnuts and an iPhone were reported stolen from the vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made and the theft remains under investigation.