Dozens of Black Angus beef ribs stolen from truck in South Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating an overnight meat heist after thieves stole a shipment of beef from a tractor-trailer in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities said four masked men approached a 2026 Freightliner outside of Ritter Foods on South 3rd Street around 1:00 a.m. and cut the hinges from the rear door of the trailer.

The suspects then removed about half a pallet of Black Angus beef ribs and loaded the meat into a dark-colored Ford F-150, police said.

The suspects then fled south on the 3300 block of South 3rd Street in the Ford, accompanied by a Jeep, police said.

The theft is still under investigation.