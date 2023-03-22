Watch CBS News
Kingsessing charter school under lockdown after shots fired: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A school in the Kingsessing area of Southwest Philadelphia is on lockdown after reports of shots fired Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Officers found shell castings near 55th Street & Warrington Avenue behind the Hardy Williams School after a shots fired call. At this time there are no reported victims or injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

