Kingsessing charter school under lockdown after shots fired: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A school in the Kingsessing area of Southwest Philadelphia is on lockdown after reports of shots fired Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
Officers found shell castings near 55th Street & Warrington Avenue behind the Hardy Williams School after a shots fired call. At this time there are no reported victims or injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.
