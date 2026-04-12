King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to visit Philadelphia Monday

The Dutch Royal Family is set to visit Pennsylvania on Monday, April 13, the first stop on their multi-state working visit to the United States.

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima will travel to Philadelphia and meet with Gov. Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro, where they plan to take a tour of Independence Hall and visit the Liberty Bell while highlighting "the 250th anniversary of America's independence and the Netherlands' role in the American Revolution," according to the Royal House of the Netherlands.

The royals are scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with CEOs on trade, business and the economic relationship between the Commonwealth and Netherlands. In the afternoon, the king and queen will visit Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School in Fishtown, where they'll be joined by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Their tour of the City of Brotherly Love will wrap up at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the Royal House, the King and Queen Máxima will be given a tour of the Birds' training facility and speak with staff and players about "sport-related innovation."

Following the visit to Philadelphia, the royals will travel to Washington, D.C. for a reception at the White House before traveling to Miami, Florida, later in the week.

The City of Philadelphia has not released information about road closures related to the Dutch Royal Family's visit, but residents should expect some traffic impacts as the motorcade travels around the city.