How this Pennsylvania foundation is helping first responders through equine therapy

This week marks 25 years since the 9/11 attacks on America, and it's bringing renewed awareness about mental health needs and resources. A special equine therapy program called the Kindle Hill Foundation in Blue Bell, Montgomery County, has a variety of programs, including one focused on first responders.

In one exercise, the no-touch obstacle course helps police officers practice self-awareness using body language to guide a horse.

"It really forces you to be more mindful and think about calming down your emotions and lowering your heart rate because they feel that and they know when you're stressed," Andrew Clauhs, with the Upper Moreland Police Department, said.

Clauhs said it's critical for officers to find ways to handle and process stress, something that's become a bigger focus since 9/11.

"It's important to remember that we've been dealing with this for 25 years and we've come so far," he said.

Saly Glassman, who started the Kindle Hill Foundation, said mental health services can be geared to a variety of different groups or individuals.

"Just like the law enforcement community, [the horses] are very, very sensitized to their surroundings," Glassman said. "Moving around an animal that in many ways actually understands your point of view, that can be a real relief."

Matthew Stadulis, of White Marsh Township Police, said the program has been helpful to him after being attacked by a felon with a gun.

"Over the years, I've dealt with a lot of crises, a lot of calls, stressful calls," Stadulis said.

Stadulis said many officers deal with PTSD. For him, equine therapy has helped him recover.

"They help you with letting go of that stress and all the stressors involved from our job," Stadulis said.

The Kindle Hill Foundation also has specialized programs for people with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, all dedicated to supporting mental health needs with equine therapy.