Man shot dead outside of West Philadelphia bar: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting outside of a West Philadelphia bar Wednesday night. Police say the victim was sitting inside a parked car outside of Kif's sports bar, near the corner of Market and South 62nd Streets, when a gunman approached him firing at least 14 shots.

That victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say that the victim worked as a security guard at the bar in the past, but was not working that night. The shooter, they say, was not someone who frequents the bar regularly, but he was inside the bar before the shooting happened.

Officials say they are reviewing footage from security cameras inside and outside of the bar.

No arrests have been made.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 5:17 AM

