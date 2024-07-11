Man arrested, woman wanted in connection with Philadelphia shooting that injured 7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the two suspects in connection with a shooting that injured seven people, including a 16-year-old girl, last month in North Philadelphia turned himself in, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department said 23-year-old Khalif Duren of Nicetown turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Amirah Square, is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault by handgun. Police described Square as 5-foot-3 and between 110 and 115 pounds.

Tyheed Harvey, 23, of East Germantown was arrested and charged on June 21 with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and related offenses in connection with the shooting.

"This senseless blatant disregard for life has no place in our city," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel in the release. "The swift response and diligent work of our officers and Shooting Investigations Group Detectives have led to a significant arrest with more to come. I am both proud and thankful of the men and women of our department for the work they do each and every day. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims and safety for all residents of Philadelphia."

Police said the shooting happened on June 19 in the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. A car pulled up at the intersection of North Bambrey and Somerset streets and at least one shooter got out and opened fire, according to police.

Police have not specified whether Duren or Square is the alleged shooter, or if both fired shots.

Seven people were struck by gunfire and all were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Anyone with information about Square's whereabouts is asked to contact police.