2 suspects wanted after Philadelphia shooting leaves 7, including teen, injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that injured seven people, including a 16-year-old girl, last month in North Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Monday that 23-year-old Khalif Duren and 20-year-old Amirah Square are wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault by handgun.

Duren is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, according to police. Police said Square is 5-foot-3 and between 110 and 115 pounds.

Philadelphia Police Department

The alleged shooting happened in the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Wednesday, June 19.

According to police, a car pulled up at the intersection of North Bambrey and Somerset streets around 6:30 p.m. and at least one shooter got out and opened fire.

Police have not specified whether Duren or Square is the alleged shooter, or if both fired shots.

Seven people were struck by gunfire and all were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Investigators claimed surveillance video showed a dark-colored four-door sedan. The car was last seen heading eastbound on Somerset Street with yellow tape or plastic securing the drunk, police said.

After the shooting, Chief Inspector Scott Small said the department would have more police officers in the area.

"We're going to have additional police in this area because of what happened," Small said, "but when the weather gets really warm in the summer, you see a lot more people out, and that's when you see more people struck by stray gunfire. It's very concerning to us."

Anyone with information about Duren's and Square's whereabouts is asked to contact police.