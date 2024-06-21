23-year-old man arrested in connection with North Philadelphia shooting that injured 7 people

Person of interest in custody in connection with Strawberry Mansion shooting that injured 7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a man in connection with a shooting investigation that left seven people injured in the city's Strawberry Mansion section Wednesday evening.

Police announced Friday night that 23-year-old Tyheed Harvey of East Germantown was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

According to a news release, police first located the car involved in the shooting — a 2004-2008 Acura TSX — on Friday and began to surveil the vehicle. They connected Harvey to the car after they caught him getting into the car on Friday.

Police are still searching for at least two other suspects involved in the shooting.

In Wednesday's shooting on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street, police said a car, later identified via surveillance video as a 2004-2008 Acura TSX, pulled up on the block just before 6:30 p.m.

The person of interest is believed to be connected in some way to the car found in East Germantown, which may have been used in the shooting.

Police said three men — two wearing all black, and one wearing all white — began shooting, hitting the seven victims.

The victims were:

A 46-year-old woman who was shot in the foot

A 29-year-old woman shot in the thigh

A 23-year-old man shot in the buttocks

A 19-year-old man shot in the back

A 34-year-old woman shot in the hand

A 16-year-old woman with a graze wound on her abdomen and another on her thigh

An 18-year-old woman shot in the buttocks.

All of the victims were treated at Temple University Hospital except the 16-year-old, who was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Police said the victims were in stable condition.

An increased police presence could be seen on Thursday in the area where the mass shooting happened. Officers were passing out flyers with information to help residents report issues happening in the community.