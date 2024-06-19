Watch CBS News
16-year-old girl, 5 others shot in North Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was among six people shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday, police said. 

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street. 

Police said the 16-year-old was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and the five other people were taken to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions aren't known at this time. 

The motive for the shooting is unclear, and no arrests have been made so far, police said. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 6:52 PM EDT

