Philadelphia man sentenced in narcotics distribution, illegal firearm possession case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison in a narcotics and illegal firearm distribution case in Philadelphia. Kevin Walker was convicted last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday.

Walker was arrested in October 2020 in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

On Oct. 4, 2020, a plainclothes Philadelphia police detective witnessed Walker exchange a firearm with another individual in front of a convenience store on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Walker was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Prosecutors say Walker had an unserialized .40 caliber gun and an extended magazine when he was arrested. He also had several rounds of ammunition, 117 containers of crack cocaine and marijuana.

"Thanks to Assistant District Attorney Ty Pittinger's skillful prosecution and to the dedication of the Philadelphia Police Department, Mr. Walker, a clear danger to the residents of Philadelphia, is now off the streets and behind bars for a considerable and appropriately lengthy amount of time," Krasner said. "Our office, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners, will continue to do everything in our power to seek justice against those who perpetrate harm in communities across our city."

Walker has nine previous adult convictions prior to 2017, which include illegal possession and narcotics distribution.

A judge sentenced Walker to nine to 18 years in state prison plus additional time in custody for parole violations.