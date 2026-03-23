Kermit Gosnell, Philadelphia doctor convicted of multiple infant murders and death of a patient, dies at 83

Kermit Gosnell, a controversial figure at the center of one of the nation's most disturbing criminal cases, has died.

Authorities say Gosnell, the former West Philadelphia doctor convicted of multiple counts of murder, died on March 1 while in custody.

Gosnell, who was 83, was serving multiple life sentences after a 2013 conviction tied to the deaths of infants born alive during illegal procedures, as well as the death of a patient.

A jury convicted Gosnell of three counts of first-degree murder for cutting the necks of babies born alive during illegal procedures, as well as involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman who died during an abortion at his clinic and other charges related to violations at his clinic.

Gosnell also pleaded guilty to federal charges related to running a pill mill out of his clinic, which led to an additional prison sentence and a $50,000 fine.

The case drew national attention and sparked intense debate over medical oversight and abortion laws.

Gosnell was being held at State Correctional Institution Smithfield in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, and died at a hospital.

Officials have not yet released details about his cause of death.