Kensington man fatally shot by police, refused to drop knife: Police

Digital Brief: Aug. 14, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by Philadelphia police in Kensington on Monday afternoon. The police shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on East Willard Street near North Front Street.

According to Philadelphia Police Cpl. Jasmine Reilly, officers pulled over a man who was allegedly driving erratically in the area.

Once he pulled over, the man is accused of pulling a knife on police.

Officers allegedly asked the man to drop the knife and he refused, Reilly said.

The man was then shot by police, Reilly said. It's unclear if the man died at the scene or when he was being rushed to the hospital.

