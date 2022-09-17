Watch CBS News
Double shooting in Kensington leaves men hospitalized, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Kensington on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street around 2 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot three times in the left thigh. A 20-year-old man was shot once in the left knee. Both men were transported by a private vehicle to Temple Hospital. 

The 18-year-old is in critical but stable condition. The 20-year-old is in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 2:56 PM

