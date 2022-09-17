Double shooting in Kensington leaves men hospitalized, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Kensington on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street around 2 p.m.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot three times in the left thigh. A 20-year-old man was shot once in the left knee. Both men were transported by a private vehicle to Temple Hospital.
The 18-year-old is in critical but stable condition. The 20-year-old is in stable condition.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.