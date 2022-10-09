Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times inside store in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a store in Kensington on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Police say he was shot throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 1:50 PM

