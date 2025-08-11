Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, man charged with murdering 69-year-old after attempting to steal car

A Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, man was charged with murdering a 69-year-old man after attempting to steal his car, Chester County officials said on Monday.

Javier Rivera, 33, was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses after he allegedly killed a 69-year-old man on Sunday, officials said.

On Sunday night, officials said Rivera attempted to steal a BMW from the driveway of a home in Kennett Township. The 69-year-old man, who owned the BMW and the home, began to argue with Rivera and chased him up the driveway, according to officials.

Rivera then fatally stabbed the 69-year-old man in the torso and neck, officials said. The 69-year-old man hasn't been identified by police or Chester County officials.

"This quiet community was shattered by senseless violence," Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement. "Thankfully, Chester County law enforcement was able to work together to identify and capture this Defendant quickly before he could hurt others."

Officials said Rivera ran away from the scene and stole a "series of cars" to evade law enforcement.

At one point, Rivera crashed into a gray Honda Accord. When the driver of the Honda exited the vehicle to exchange information, officials said Rivera stole the Honda.

Officials said Rivera then drove a stolen car to West Chester and broke into a home on New Street, where he was confronted by two residents.

Rivera then returned to his home in Kennett Square in a stolen Honda CR-V, where he was taken into custody by police. He was allegedly wearing the same clothing at his home that was reported by witnesses on Sunday, according to officials. Rivera had a laceration on his right palm and had what appeared to be dried blood on his shoes and shirt at the time of his arrest on Monday, officials said.

Rivera is currently being held without bail at the Chester County Prison. Detectives in Chester County are leading the investigation.

"This was a brutal attack that shocks the conscience," Kennett Township Police Chief Matthew Gordon said in a statement. "There was no reason for anyone to be stabbed last night."