Pa. school districts closing as Chester County Prison inmate search continues into 6th day

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- As the search for escaped Chester County Prison inmate and convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues into a sixth day, students in two local school districts are staying home.

Pennsylvania State Police and Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan are holding a news conference at 8:30 a.m. on the search. You can watch on CBS, stream on CBS News Philadelphia or in the player above.

The Kennett Consolidated School District announced it will be closed Tuesday due to the search for the escaped Chester County prisoner. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District is closing schools and offices Tuesday and holding a flexible instruction day.

"We understand that situations like these can be unsettling," the Kennett Consolidated School District said in the announcement. "The safety and security of our KCSD community remains our top priority. We are committed to taking all necessary precautions and measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

Law enforcement sources confirm to CBS News Philadelphia that Cavalcante was detected on a surveillance camera outside the perimeter where police believe they had him surrounded.

He has now headed south according to investigators.

Officials are pleading with the public to check their home surveillance cameras and see if they spotted Cavalcante.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped the morning of Aug. 31 and has evaded capture despite hundreds of law enforcement officers in the area from the Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies.

Helicopters and police vehicles are broadcasting a message in Portuguese recorded by Cavalcante's mother, urging him to peacefully surrender to authorities.