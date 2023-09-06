Danelo Cavalcante search closes Unionville-Chadds Ford, Kennett Consolidated school districts again

Danelo Cavalcante likely on the move at night, hiding during day: police

Danelo Cavalcante likely on the move at night, hiding during day: police

Danelo Cavalcante likely on the move at night, hiding during day: police

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two Pennsylvania school districts are once again closed as the search for escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante continues Wednesday.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District and the Kennett Consolidated School District are both closing their school buildings, the districts posted on their websites. Longwood Gardens is also closed for customer safety, they posted on Facebook Wednesday. Cavalcante was spotted on a trail camera there Monday night.

Due to ongoing law enforcement activity and for the safety of our Guests and staff members, the Gardens will remain... Posted by Longwood Gardens on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

RELATED: How Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison: sources

"We have received information regarding the updated search perimeter still within our district borders. In fact, three of our schools are within or border the search area," Unionville-Chadds Ford School District Superintendent John Sanville said in a statement posted on the district website. "Additionally, there are numerous road closures in our community that will impact many of our staff and families' ability to safely get to school."

Unionville-Chadds Ford school buildings are closed, but it's still a flexible instruction (remote learning) day.

"We are continuing to meet and work with the Pennsylvania State Police, Chester County Emergency Services, and the District Attorney's office to get updates and determine the best and safest way to open schools outside the search perimeter that will allow access for all of our students as soon as possible," Kennett Superintendent Dusty Blakey wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday morning. "In the event of any significant updates or changes in this constantly evolving situation, we will immediately communicate with our staff and families to ensure everyone's safety and well-being.

Cavalcante was spotted on trail cameras at Longwood Gardens twice on Monday night. The surveillance images showed him with an over-the-shoulder bag and hooded sweatshirt.

A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to Cavalcante's capture. Authorities say not to approach him but to call 911 if you see him.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped the morning of Aug. 31 and has evaded capture despite hundreds of law enforcement officers in the area from the Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies. The FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are now involved.

Cavalcante was awaiting transfer to a state prison after he was sentenced to life in prison in August for the killing of girlfriend Deborah Brandao.