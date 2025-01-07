Jaguars request to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for head coaching job

Eagles fans flock to South Philly to watch regular season finale against the Giants

The Jacksonville Jaguars have requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the team's head coaching job.

The news comes one day after Jacksonville fired former Eagles Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson after three seasons.

The Jaguars have also requested to interview seven other coaches, including four other offensive coordinators: Buffalo's Joe Brady, Tampa Bay's Liam Coen, Detroit's Ben Johnson and Baltimore's Todd Monken. The Jags have requested to interview two current defensive coordinators — Detroit's Aaron Glenn and Las Vegas' Patrick Graham — as well as former New York Jets head coach and current Green Bay assistant Robert Saleh.

This marks the second NFL team interested in hiring Moore as the team's head coach. On Monday, ESPN reported the New Orleans Saints put in a request to interview Moore for the team's vacancy after the team fired Dennis Allen.

When asked about balancing head coaching interviews and preparing for the upcoming playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, Moore said "you don't worry about it too much."

"Really the focus is on the week and those things take care of their self," Moore said. "Those things only come to teams that tend to have success and doing things well on the field, so that's where your focus is."

Moore is in his first season calling the plays for the Eagles as the team's offensive coordinator. With Moore running the offense, the Eagles once again had one of the most dominant running games in the NFL as Saquon Barkley had a career year, breaking multiple franchise rushing records, and the team won 14 games to win the NFC East.

While the Eagles' offense has been one of the best in the NFL, the team's passing game ranks 29th, just ahead of the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

If Moore does land a head coaching job, the Eagles would be looking for a new offensive coordinator for third straight season.

Philadelphia lost Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job after a Super Bowl run in 2022, and the Eagles fired former offensive coordinator Brian Johnson after a disastrous end to the 2023 season.