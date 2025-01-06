Watch CBS News
Saints request to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for head coaching job, report says

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles fans flock to South Philly to watch regular season finale against the Giants
Eagles fans flock to South Philly to watch regular season finale against the Giants 02:23

The New Orleans Saints have requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported on Monday. 

The Saints are looking to replace Dennis Allen, who was fired after starting the season 2-7 in November in his third season as the team's head coach. 

Moore is in his first year as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. With Moore calling the plays on offense, the Birds went 14-3, won the NFC East and Saquon Barkley had the best year of his career and set multiple Eagles' rushing records. 

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

The Eagles' offense ranked eighth in total yards, seventh in total points and second in total rushing yards under Moore, but they ranked 29th in the league in total passing yards, despite having elite weapons on the outside like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. 

If Moore lands a head coaching job during this coaching cycle, it would be the third straight season the Eagles will be looking for a new offensive coordinator. 

The Eagles lost Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts head coaching gig after the team made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season and Brian Johnson was fired after the team's collapse in the 2023 season

Before becoming Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, Moore spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. He was the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019-22 and was the team's quarterbacks coach in 2018.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

