Philadelphia foundation takes girls on trip to South Africa in a first for the global program

A Philadelphia foundation is preparing to take young leaders from local schools to the global stage.

The KB Foundation is returning to South Africa — and for the first time, a cohort of young women will participate in its "LEAP" experience.

For years, the foundation has taken young men to Cape Town, exposing them to culture, history and opportunity while introducing them to global commerce and international trade.

Now, organizers say it is the girls' turn. The trip comes at the start of Women's History Month, a moment leaders say makes the opportunity even more meaningful.

During the experience, the students will explore Cape Town, engage with business and community leaders and learn how international trade impacts local economies thousands of miles away.

The group will also get to network with a multinational business at its office in Cape Town.

"They'll get to see firsthand what it looks like to work with a worldwide company. PricewaterhouseCoopers is going to host us for a lunch and learn while in Cape Town," Kirk Berry with the KB Foundation said.

Berry says the students will also participate in a cultural culinary experience.

"They'll get to see a business on a global scale, and we'll also do a lunch and learn at a restaurant where the young ladies will get to make a true South African dish by hand," he said.

The foundation says the trip is designed to prepare these young women to compete — and lead — on a global level.

The group leaves for South Africa on March 27.

Organizers say flights and hotel accommodations are already covered, but they are still raising money at the link here to support remaining program costs, including educational workshops and activities.