Philadelphia foundation sending 8 girls to South Africa for leadership trip

After weeks of community support, the Philadelphia-based KB Foundation has officially reached its fundraising goal to send eight women on the trip of a lifetime.

The foundation raised more than $25,000 to send the girls to South Africa on the first all-girls trip in the foundation's history.

The students are traveling to South Africa as part of the foundation's LEAP program, which focuses on global business, culture and leadership.

During the trip, the group will explore Cape Town, connect with business leaders and get a firsthand look at how global trade impacts communities.

"Seeing that people were enjoying my conversation and putting their money towards our fundraiser, it was really heartwarming," Alana Jones, a 15-year-old student, said.

In addition to the educational experience, the group is also giving back.

Through a service initiative, they've collected more than 200 pairs of shoes — both gently used and new — which they plan to distribute to communities they visit.

"We are taking these shoes to give back to the communities while we're there," KB Foundation founder Kirk Berry said.

The group is departing for South Africa on Saturday at 3 p.m.