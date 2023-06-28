Meet the Ambler mom going viral on TikTok for her sports commentary

Meet the local mom who went viral for her sports commentary on TikTok

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The husband loves sports. The wife?

Not so much.

That combination is creating magic on TikTok.

"There are so many people out there in partnerships where one person loves sports and the other is sort of forced to listen to them talk about sports," Katy Kahn said.

Kahn is not your typical sports analyst.

In fact, she knows very little about the games, players and teams, and said she wasn't an athlete growing up.

"I have no athletic bones in my body – I wanted to be an athlete," Khan said.

But her lack of understanding has actually led to the Ambler resident amassing over 4.5 million likes on TikTok.

Thanks to her incredibly funny breakdowns, or theatersplaining sports, Kahn has become the go-to commentator for those who see the game through a different lens.

In one video, Kahn goes on about how Joel Embiid, the Sixers superstar and reigning MVP, is the "third person in my marriage."

In another, Kahn says Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto's catcher's uniform looks like a Batman suit. She also had an opinion on the hair of Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Kahn's first video to go viral was based on a concept completely foreign to her – a pickup basketball game. That video has been viewed over 3 million times.

But that humor caught the eye of teams around the country. So the schoolteacher and mom of two says this whole sports video thing is kinda her husband's fault.

"It has opened me up to the fact that I am obsessed with other people's interest in it," Kahn said. "And the drama that goes on. My husband knows how to get my attention. He'll be like, 'Did you hear about this person who tweeted this out?' And I'll be like, 'Oh yes, gimme all of those details.'"

But for all sports fans, Kahn has this message:

"I wish that all games would end in a tie — so everyone would be happy," Kahn said